Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.57 and last traded at $55.00, 2,912,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,161,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of -50.09.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,914 shares of company stock valued at $18,166,118 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Livongo Health by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Livongo Health by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 520,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 384,408 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,909,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,276,000. 38.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

