Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Issue $2.40 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $397.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.