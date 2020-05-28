Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Issue $2.40 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.
Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $397.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.
Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.