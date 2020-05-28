LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell’s adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the first quarter, while sales trailed the same. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The HDPE project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to earnings. It is also on track with its PO/TBA project. The A. Schulman buyout will also generate significant cost synergies. LyondellBasell is committed to boost shareholders’ returns. However, it is seeing certain challenges in the Intermediates and Derivatives business. Moreover, decline in demand stemming from persistently low automotive demand and the impact of the coronavirus is hurting Oxyfuels & Related Products business. Also, the refining market is affected by declining prices and reduced demand for transportation fuels. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,593. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

