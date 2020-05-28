Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Purchases 98,108 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 395.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,108 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 4.6% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 1,186,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,702,875. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.