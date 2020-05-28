Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.01. 331,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

