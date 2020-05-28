Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.21. Macy’s shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 64,790,881 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on M. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

