Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $167.98

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $167.98 and last traded at $168.49, with a volume of 488581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.60.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,037.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth $62,932,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile (NYSE:MSG)

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.