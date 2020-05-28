Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $167.98

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $167.98 and last traded at $168.49, with a volume of 488581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.94.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Madison Square Garden Company Profile (NYSE:MSG)
The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.
