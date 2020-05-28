Maincoin Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 133.2% higher against the dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $3.81 million and $56,564.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.03710705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.