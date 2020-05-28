Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.56. 182,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

