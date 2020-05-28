Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

MA stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.72. 285,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,465. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.15. The firm has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

