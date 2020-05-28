Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $12.15. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 4,354,926 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

The firm has a market cap of $862.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,075,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

