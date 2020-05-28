Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

MCD stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,969. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

