Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,674. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.