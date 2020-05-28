Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Merck & Co., Inc. earned a media sentiment score of 1.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Merck & Co., Inc.’s score:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,232,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

