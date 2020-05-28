Metal Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.29 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.73 or 0.03719004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031002 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010588 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

