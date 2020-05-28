Metaverse ETP Hits 1-Day Volume of $646,360.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $646,360.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.62 or 0.02277701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00071947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,262,018 coins and its circulating supply is 78,261,914 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

