M&G (LON:MNG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

MNG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.40 ($3.11).

LON:MNG traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.97). 31,560,904 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of £113.95 ($149.89).

In related news, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37). Also, insider Michael Evans purchased 51,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

