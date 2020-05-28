MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MGEE opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

