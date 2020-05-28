MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.15. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,018,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 523,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

