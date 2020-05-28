Miton Global Opportunities (LON:MIGO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 216.50 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.83), approximately 32,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 45,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.81).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million and a PE ratio of -214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 15.42.

In other Miton Global Opportunities news, insider Richard Davidson bought 10,000 shares of Miton Global Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £207.80 ($273.35) per share, with a total value of £2,078,000 ($2,733,491.19).

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

