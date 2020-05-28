Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78,291 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.16% of Momo worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Momo by 90.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after acquiring an additional 594,044 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. Momo’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

