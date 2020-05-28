Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 538,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

