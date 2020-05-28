Monolith (TKN) Price Up 18.2% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $172,884.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.03710705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

