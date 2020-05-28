Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

MPAA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 5,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,238. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.55. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

