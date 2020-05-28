Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 254,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.31. 84,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,051. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

