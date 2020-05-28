National Bank Financial Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$24.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of ATA traded down C$0.76 on Thursday, reaching C$20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 284,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,179. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

