National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Sector Perform

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$75.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$78.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMO. CSFB dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$82.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, hitting C$69.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,625. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$104.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.59. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,450. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,736.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

