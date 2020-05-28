Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $412.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,338. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.