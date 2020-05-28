New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.20. New Gold shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 4,733,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New Gold by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,135,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 130,010 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 6,401,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

