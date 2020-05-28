New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises about 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,989,000 after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after acquiring an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,687,000 after acquiring an additional 84,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 137,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.31.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.