NEXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.87 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004664 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $532,125.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00469500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

