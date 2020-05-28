Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nike were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NKE traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $98.56. 5,124,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

