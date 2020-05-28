nOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $525,988.38 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One nOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $525,988.38 and $9,419.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.02009734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00178802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

