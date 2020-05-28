NULS Trading Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $28.17 million and approximately $32.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 109,392,502 coins and its circulating supply is 97,315,603 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

