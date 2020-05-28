NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,673,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313,188. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $363.72. The stock has a market cap of $209.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

