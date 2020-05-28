NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,209,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,903,345. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $363.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.46. The company has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

