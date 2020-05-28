NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up 4.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.53% of NVR worth $50,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management raised its stake in NVR by 1,999.4% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,636 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,423,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $108.85 on Thursday, reaching $3,241.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,950.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,445.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. NVR’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $47.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,479.50.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

