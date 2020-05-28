OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,128. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.