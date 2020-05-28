OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.00. The stock had a trading volume of 184,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,834. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

