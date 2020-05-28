OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 519 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,825. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

