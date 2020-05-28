OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 207.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period.

BATS INDA traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,516 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

