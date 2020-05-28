OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 465 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 176,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Shares of DHR traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 282,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,643. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

