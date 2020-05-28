OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,704 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 13,360,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,871,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

