OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.50. 883,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,017. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.93 and its 200-day moving average is $303.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

