OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 803,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,371,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,732,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.85. 1,909,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,904,818. The stock has a market cap of $508.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

