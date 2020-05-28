OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.04.

Shares of BA traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.04. 32,333,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,442,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.82. The company has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.