OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

BKNG traded down $44.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,653.95. 73,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,168. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,724.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

