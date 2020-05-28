OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 143,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,579. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

