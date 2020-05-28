OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 175,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.