OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.